Katsina SSG: Northern govts must unite against banditry

The Secretary to the Government of Katsina State (SSG), Dr. Mustafa Mohammed Inuwa, yesterday called on the various governments in the North to unite against bandits and kidnappers in order to save the region.

 

Hesaidhiscallcamefollowing persistent attacks on the people by bandits and the increasingspateof kidnappings, particularlyintheNorth-West region, despitethepresenceof the army, air force, police and civil defence personnel.

 

The SSG stated this while briefing the media unit of the Correspondents’ Chapel at the Katsina State Government House on efforts made by the state government since inception in 2015 to arrest the situation.

 

He lamented the lack of progress towards achieving lasting peace, which he blamed on lack of unity among the governments in the region.

‘’The state government has since 2015 been evolving strategies with a view to bringing the menace of the insecurity in the state to an end.

 

Series of stakeholders’ meetings were held with security agencies, traditional authorities, civil society organisations, the vigilante, Miyatti Allah and All Farmers Association of Nigeria, among others, during which suggestions and recommendations were proffered on how to find lasting peace.’’

Inuwa said from 2015 to August 2020, the state had spent more tthan N4,273,759,480.70 in its effort to curb the menace of banditry in the state. ‘’Katsina State government has been up and doing in providing and ensuring security in collaboration with the security agencies.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By and large, the government has been diligently sponsoring series of security operations, beginning with Operation Sharan Daji.

‘’This apart from the provision of office and residential accommodation for the security agencies, the state government also undertakes the purchase of new vehicles and therepairof securityagencies operational vehicles and their fueling/in on-going security operations such as Operation Mesa, Joint Security Iperations, Operation Puff Adder, Operation Dirar Mikiya, Operation Sahel Clean and other adhoc security operations.’’

 

 

In all the foregoing, the SSG said monthly security agent’s personnel allowances were being paid promptly by the state government.

 

Meanwhile, the SSG said heinous activities of the bandits had negatively affected the execution of projects that would have improve the lives of people in the eight frontline local government areas occupied by the criminals in the state

