Katsina Terrorist’s Attack: APC cancels road show

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Presidential Road Show and programmes of celebration were canceled in Katsina State yesterday in the wake of the tragedy in Bakori Local Government Area where terrorists ambushed an army of vigilantes and eliminated many of them. According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the mega rally in which President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC flag bearer in the Presidential contest, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were star attractions was tamed as speaker after speaker took to the microphone to express sorrow over the tragic killings.

The President led leaders, members and Presidential Candidate of the APC in vilifying the evil of terrorism that has deprived many of their loved ones even as he prodded citizens to continue working collectively for the good of the state, and nation. At a state and national rally of the APC held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, Buhari presented the flagbearer of the party for the Presidency, Tinubu, and Governorship Candidate of the state, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, to indigenes and residents.

 

