Kayode Ajulo rewards diligence, throws bash for his team

Cute looking cerebral lawyer, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo is one of those lucky ones who are actually living their dreams.

He was exposed to renowned and famous legal luminaries while growing up. He was fascinated and vouched to become a lawyer when he grew up.

Today, Ajulo is not just a barrister at law but an excellent one who is also recognized and celebrated. Not taking lightly to popular saying that a man who is diligent at his work shall not stand before mere men but before kings and the mighty, amiable Ajulo ensures he’s never caught napping, rather he’s deploys all it requires to stay on top of his game.

It is in such spirit the Akoko born top politicians deemed it necessary to upgrade his knowledge at the prestigious Imperial College London and Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, United Kingdom, where he concluded two courses on Creative Thinking and Arbitration respectively early in the year.

Beside, from recognition has continued to trail his name on the heel of his fight against injustice, which made him float Egalitarian Mission Africa, a platform through which he defends people and help them claim their rights with numerous cases to point at.

Also, Ajulo boasts of enviable strides in executing constitutional, electioneering and investment briefs, to mention a few. It will be recalled that he was part of the legal team that secured victory for President Mohammadu Buhari at the election tribunal, following petition that arose upon his triumph at the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, Ajulo, a former national secretary of Labour party who doubles as the Mayegun Are Ona’Kakanfo of Yoruba, understands power of team play and as such he takes makes welfare of his subordinates a priority.

It is in the same vain he shares and dedicates wins of the chamber to his umpteen staff. Principal Partner of Kayode Ajulo & Co Castle of Law, Ajulo in his usual practice recently invited friends and associates to their Castle of Law, Maitama, Abuja office for a three-in-one cocktail, dinner and open house party.

The event which is a way of celebrating staff of the chamber, it was learnt is also designed to providing ideal environment to interact, integrate and connect with members of the society and also to recognize, appreciate and celebrate specific successes and objectives achieved by the firm.

