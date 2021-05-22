Kayode Kasum’s ‘Kambili’ is coming to Netflix

Kayode Kasum’s ‘Kambili’ is set to hit global streaming platform, Netflix. The romcom was recently unveiled as one of the new titles set to be rolled out in the coming weeks. The Filmtrybe Media and FilmOne Entertainment production follows the romantic tale of Kambili played by Nancy Isime, a spendthrift who embarks on a mission to straighten her life and get her boyfriend to commit to marriage.

‘Kambili’ also stars Jidekene Achufusi, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Uzor Arukwe, Mawuli Gavor and Koye ‘K10’ Kekere-Ekun. Originally set for a mid 2020 theatrical release, the film finally made it to big screens in December of the same year due to the COVID-19 Lockdown. It reportedly grossed N20 million in box office, an impressive figure considering the COVID-19 restrictions. An official Netflix release date will be announced in the coming weeks.

