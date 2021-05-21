Arts & Entertainments

Kayode Kasum's Kambili set for screening on Netflix

Kayode Kasum’s ‘Kambili’ is set to hit global streaming platform, Netflix. The romantic comedy, written by Ozioma Ogbaji and directed by Kayode Kasum, was recently unveiled as one of the new titles set to be rolled out in the coming weeks. The film premiered in cinemas in December 2020 after months of Covid-19 influenced delays. The romantic comedy follows the tale of Kambili, played by Nancy Isime, a spendthrift who embarks on a mission to straighten her life and get her boyfriend to commit to marriage. ‘Kambili’ also stars Jidekene Achufusi, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Uzor Arukwe, Mawuli Gavor and Koye ‘K10’ Kekere-Ekun.

