Kayokayo Festival to celebrate history, heritage of Epe –Mogaji, Abass

The annual Kayokayo Festival in Epe has been described as a veritable platform for the celebration of the history, heritage and greatness of Epe in Lagos State. Speaking recently during the 2021 edition of Kayokayo Festival, the Otun Balogun of Epe Kingdom, High Chief Wale Mogaji, said: “What we are having here today is significant and symbolic. Symbolic in the sense that it reminds us of the journey of our forefathers from Lagos to Epe as far back as 1851 when King Kosoko came with about 1,500 followers.

“We also use this Hijrah period as a form of migration in the holy book to connote our own migration also and use the opportunity as a form of cultural to associate with our people and to pray for the growth and development of Epe.” Although this year’s edition was a muted affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not without placing its essence on the front burner. Also speaking, Abiola Kosoko, a descendant of King Kosoko, who is the current Oloja of Lagos, which happens to be the stool Kosoko went back to occupy on his return to Lagos in 1862, stated that: “I decided to bring back the Kosoko descendants back to Epe this year not to claim superiority or anything of such but to join forces and turn things around. The plan is to join the society for Epe to be seen as progressive and create a platform for peace in the town.

“The message is that Kosoko is back in Epe to come and show what Epe is to the world and as you can see, the theatre performance is built around the journey of King Kosoko to Epe back in 1851 and as the 169th edition, this year’s etufu is indeed unique and next year we are changing the base. My advice is for the people of Epe to continue to live in peace.” While, Otunba T.J. Abass, the chairman of the planning committee of Kayokayo Festival and Aremo of Epe, said the time has come for sons and daughters of Epe across Nigeria and beyond to join the quest to leverage the immense tourism potentials of the town for socio-economic development

