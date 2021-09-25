Arts & Entertainments

Kayokayo Festival to celebrate history, heritage of Epe –Mogaji, Abass

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

The annual Kayokayo Festival in Epe has been described as a veritable platform for the celebration of the history, heritage and greatness of Epe in Lagos State. Speaking recently during the 2021 edition of Kayokayo Festival, the Otun Balogun of Epe Kingdom, High Chief Wale Mogaji, said: “What we are having here today is significant and symbolic. Symbolic in the sense that it reminds us of the journey of our forefathers from Lagos to Epe as far back as 1851 when King Kosoko came with about 1,500 followers.

“We also use this Hijrah period as a form of migration in the holy book to connote our own migration also and use the opportunity as a form of cultural to associate with our people and to pray for the growth and development of Epe.” Although this year’s edition was a muted affair owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not without placing its essence on the front burner. Also speaking, Abiola Kosoko, a descendant of King Kosoko, who is the current Oloja of Lagos, which happens to be the stool Kosoko went back to occupy on his return to Lagos in 1862, stated that: “I decided to bring back the Kosoko descendants back to Epe this year not to claim superiority or anything of such but to join forces and turn things around. The plan is to join the society for Epe to be seen as progressive and create a platform for peace in the town.

“The message is that Kosoko is back in Epe to come and show what Epe is to the world and as you can see, the theatre performance is built around the journey of King Kosoko to Epe back in 1851 and as the 169th edition, this year’s etufu is indeed unique and next year we are changing the base. My advice is for the people of Epe to continue to live in peace.” While, Otunba T.J. Abass, the chairman of the planning committee of Kayokayo Festival and Aremo of Epe, said the time has come for sons and daughters of Epe across Nigeria and beyond to join the quest to leverage the immense tourism potentials of the town for socio-economic development

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria @ 60: For culture sector, a mixture of progress, assault

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME

Tomorrow, as the Federal Government rolls out the drums to celebrate Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, stakeholders in the arts and culture sector share their thoughts and concerns. While some of them note that this is not the best of times in the country right now, others also expressed concern over the absence of synergy between […]
Arts & Entertainments

Olamide inspired my music career, says Joeboy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

    Nigerian singer and songwriter, Joeboy, says a 2010 video shoot by Olamide, the rapper, near his street motivated him to venture into the music industry.   The 24-year-old singer spoke in an interview with HipTV where he detailed his early influences as an artiste. Joeboy, whose real name is Joseph Akinwale Akinfenwa, said […]
Arts & Entertainments

Victor Okhai emerges president of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Veteran Nollywood filmmaker and former presidential aspirant, Victor Okhai has emerged the president of the Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN). Celebrated for his immense contribution to the film industry as a cinematographer, editor, screenwriter, Okhai has worked in various sectors of the industry including distribution and film production. The filmmaker is also one of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica