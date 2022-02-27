Kazeem Eletu Queens emerge winner of Afusat Abiodun Cup

Prince Kazeem Eletu Queens of Ikorodu recently defeated Papa Soccer Academy of Epe to emerge the winner of the maiden edition of the Afusat Olabimpe Abiodun Female Gold Cup in Ikorodu.

The tournament which began on January 23 and ended on February 13, with the final holding at Strong Towers School Sports Field, Ikorodu, Lagos State, saw Eletu Queens winning on penalties after the regulation time had ended 1-1. Prince Kazeem Eletu of Ikorodu was awarded with N150, OOO, Papa Soccer of Epe was given N100,000 while Makbet Queens and Young Achievers Queens were given N75,000 and N50,000 respectively for 3rd and 4th place.

The most valuable player of the competition, Kemi Osundina, got N20,000 and a four-year University Scholarship from the foundation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafar, said that the tournament was organised to promote the development of the girl-child.

He expressed the hope that the competition would promote growth of female football. Adeoye Abiodun, the Sponsor and Vice Chairman of Ikorodu Division of the Lagos State Football Association, expressed the optimism that the competition had exposed talented female players.

“This is the first Afusat Abiodun Competition in memory of our late mother, who died 39 years ago. We will be doing this yearly,” he said. “The competition is an opportunity to help the girls showcase their talents to also have some of the girls play for the National team and also the U-17 team

