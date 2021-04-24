Kaziahh: “Talent managers ensure artists can focus on their craft”

Without their managers, many talented artistes who are well known and doing great, it’s doubtful if they would have scaled the heights they did.

Artistes need a good manager behind them to make the most of their talent and fulfil their true potential. A good manager can make a huge difference in the long run. With an ace manager in your corner, artists can scale new heights and focus on their craft.

Being a good manager is something Kazeem Adekunle popularly knows as Kaziahh has turned into a philosophy he governs his life by.

“True artistes are a rare breed, and they need to be treated accordingly,” explained the Canada-based talent manager. “If they have to worry about the bookings, marketing, promoting, touring schedules, financial issues, and the million and one other things that can cause you a headache in this industry, then they’re not free to focus solely on their art. And I know from experience, a distracted artist is not firing on all cylinders and being true to their talent.”

According to Kaziahh, an artiste should not have to worry about the business side of life. Instead, they should put all their effort into honing their skills and creating true masterpieces. That’s the whole point of hiring a competent and talented artist manager.

Kaziahh has spent some years in the entertainment industry helping artists discover just what they are capable of if they’ve got someone watching their back and taking care of day-to-day business. He was born in the 1990s when Hip-Hop and R&B were already hitting parade, and the music struck a definite chord with him.

Kaziahh said, “I started listening to Dr Dre, Ice-T, Ice Cube and co. They made a huge impression on me. I knew then I wanted to be involved in some capacity in that scene and that culture.

“I didn’t have the chops to make it as an artiste, but I did have a natural flair and affinity for business, networking, marketing, and publicity, and so I thought, ‘If the artist has got a job to do, and I’ve got a job to do, and we both do our jobs to the best of our abilities without treading on one another’s toes, we can create something special together.”

Having created ‘something special’ with numerous acts, Kaziahh is currently among the fastest-growing talent managers to look out for in the Nigerian entertainment industry. He’s managing the affairs of music star, McKay.

He is currently working closely with McKay on an album which would be released in 2022.

Speaking about scouting for more talent on YouTube, SoundCloud, and numerous other platforms for undiscovered gems. He said, “The next big thing is out there, and they’re waiting to not just be discovered, but to meet someone like me.

“Someone who has belief in them, who knows the industry, who is connected, and who respects them on every level as an artiste and will do everything their power to showcase them to the world and make them a household name.”

