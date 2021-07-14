Business

Kazzian Luxury, out to revolutionize fashion business, says Chief Designer

Tony Okuyeme

 

Chief Designer of Kazzian Luxury, Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, fondly called Kazz Kazzian, has said that the trendy fashion brand is out to revolutionise fashion business in the country, especially the styling aspect of the business.

He added that the brand Kazzian, which has carved a niche for itself in the industry, is mostly into wardrobe styling, retail fashion styling, prop styling and editorial styling.

Speaking during a recent interview, Ahmed, who was born in the FESTAC area of Lagos, talked about the uniqueness of Kazzian’s styling. “My styling is unique, so I try and make my styling different. Although I have never seen anyone as a competitor, I always see myself as my own competitor.

“We have painstakingly built the Kazzian Luxury into a reliable and trust-worthy brand that meets the expectations of those wearing them. What Kazzian Luxury has going for it besides our many valuable services is the integrity of our brand. Our brand integrity is not in doubt,” he said.

“We deliver on top quality and we don’t just design clothes, joggers, hoodies, caps or jerseys for sale, we do with an eye on meeting the expectations of the many and diverse clients that patronise our brand from Lagos to Port Harcourt, to Abuja to Enugu to London, New York and even Europe.”

Kazzian has a good number of Nigerian celebrities on its client’s list among who are Davido, Wale MMG, Laycon, Ike, 2Baba, Banky W, Yung6ix, Dr Sid, Iyanya, Solid star, Olamide, Ycee, Ice Prince, Patoranking, Praiz, Tiwa Savage, Chidinma, Reekadobanks, Sean Tizzle, Orezi, Specdo, Mayorkun and others.

While he styles for the men folk, his expertise also expands his scope to the female styling as well.

