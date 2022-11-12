kcee: How growing up in Ajegunle shaped my life

Raised in the popular Ajegunle City, Kenechukwu Okonkwo popularly known as Kcee is one music artiste that ladies drool over. The Limpopo star since winning Star Quest in 2012 has churned out several singles, EPs and albums to his brand. Ahead of his Thanksgiving concert, in this exclusive chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, Kcee spoke bout his 24 years in the industry, bond with E-Money, advice to youths among others. Excerpts:

Having been in the industry for so long, why do you think ‘The Thanksgiving concert’ is needed now?

It is long overdue for me. I am somebody that likes to take my time before I do anything because I don’t like to fail. I always like positive results and I have been successful for the last 24 years of my career. I think it’s the right time and the situation in the country warrants this. It’s kind of appreciating that we are still alive, there’s been a lot of killings and things have been going wrong in the country. The event will be holding December 28 at Eko Hotel Convention Centre.

With 24 years experience in the industry, why the need to partner with Achievas Entertainment?

They have been here for a while and they know everything about the business. The CEO of Achievas Entertainment, Ossy, is my personal friend and we have known each other for a long time. The partnership is like family for me. It is also going to help me achieve the dream the way I am feeling it inside. That’s why I decided that these are the right people to work with to achieve this dream.

What surprise element should your teaming fans expect?

There will be a lot to be unloaded. We are still planning. It’s basically my concert; it’s going to be more of KCEE and trying to sell me to the people. A lot of people don’t know my energy; they don’t know what I can do. I want to wow even the people that already know me on that day. I am a very versatile guy and I am bringing that on stage to show people the different sides of me that they don’t believe exist. It will be a night where people will see me and not believe it is me.

With so much happening in the industry, do you think you have actually got your crown in last 24 years in the game?

The truth is that if you keep waiting for the industry to give you flowers you will die there. The truth is that people can’t quantify what you do and sometimes they just appreciate those that they love and believe in, even in the Grammys. They are so many people that didn’t get awards and it didn’t stop their songs from blowing up on the billboards. With due respect and love, I don’t care about flowers; I just prefer rewards to awards. I have never done anything in my life asides from music, I am raising my family with my music, doing all my investments with music and that is more than flower. The biggest flower I need is a reward from God and He’s been doing it and I’m still consistent. For instance, so many of my colleagues who got so much awards, 10 years after, they are no longer relevant in the industry.

Are you saying the industry has some kind of cheating in it?

It’s not just the industry, life is like that. People identify with people they want to identify with, they appreciate people that they want to appreciate, the flowers are just to appreciate people and they don’t check the statistics. The number of people that vibe to my ‘ Cultural Praise’ are more than the people online; if you want to judge the song, don’t just check online, go to the grassroots, how do you want to count those people and quantify them.

A lot of people believe you are too comfortable to be chasing shows?

That’s a big lie, I am not too comfortable because I have been performing on stage up till this present moment. What they don’t understand is the fact that I’m more focused chasing my passion and afterwards the reward will come. Everybody’s time differs, there are some people I have known in the industry for over 15 years and are just been relevant now.

What then will you say is your driving force?

My passion gets me going, and this is evident because of my love and passion for music. Most people don’t know I was raised in a home of music; my father was a Disc Jockey (DJ) and when I returned from school I was usually in his record store and I began playing in parties alongside my brother as DJ. The love for the music industry started when I was little.

Tells us a bit about music in Ajegunle city?

First of all, a lot of people don’t know the genesis of AfroBeat music in Nigeria; people only talk based on their own personal perspective. For me, I know the story even before Daddy Showkey entered the industry in Ajegunle but he is the pioneer; most of those artistes in Ajegunle then were coming to my father’s store for signing because then it was the marketers and DJs that sign artistes. I was raised in Ajegunle and that was where it started. There was a time Ajegunle was championing Nigerian music. Nobody talks about those artistes and when the music started in Ajegunle.

Was there a time you considered being a DJ based on your father’s influence?

Never! I had already started thinking of singing and upgrading, so I never had that thought.

How will you say growing up in Ajegunle shaped your brand?

I think a part of my major success is the training I got from Ajegunle. The fire I have in me is still the same. When you are around lack, when you are struggling for your life, you can run with all your strength. I was in that situation, you think your own is worse but your neighbour’s own is worst than your own. You are struggling to get out of there. God put me there to get that strength and energy and I also appreciate people and situations. I stop and listen when I see people in need and I understand it.

How conscious are you lyrically during your music process?

It is very important. My first ever project was a gospel and I was raised in a gospel home and my father was strong in church. My elder brother is a pastor, so I’m always conscious of my lyrics and what I give to the people every time. After I stopped doing gospel, I started doing what I call inspirational songs. I’ve always been careful of my lyrics till date. At some point I got spoilt and I tried to catch up with the vibes but I never lost the training that God has put in me already.

A lot of people think you went into gospel music to gain relevance, how true is that?

That’s not true. I’m versatile and I have flair for every genre of music. I’ve done dance hall. I started with dancehall from Ajegunle. I have done Reggae songs. Anybody that doesn’t know me will not know this history about me. You think I went there to be relevant, but I didn’t even know it would be this big. Not every artiste will take the risk of doing that cultural local sound where I’m coming from. A lot of people didn’t want me to release it but I so much believed in it and I did it and it worked.

With the cultural praise what were you trying to achieve?

I felt like I needed to communicate with some set of people and I tried to also bring back the old songs. Almost all the songs there were not written by me, they were old Christian songs. I put them together in a gyration way and packaged it in my own way and I delivered it. I did it for fun and mostly to reach the Eastern region but it went beyond that. I was shocked when I went to America to perform it and white people knew it. I went to Dakar and when I was performing the song I was shocked. I am the only Nigerian artiste whose gospel song can be played in strip club. I’m the only one that has done that. That’s my own flower.

Do you have any plans on giving back to people in Ajegunle city?

We have the 5 star NGO handled by me and my brother E-Money. I don’t think any artiste in Nigeria has reached out to people more than me and my brother. Go and check the records. I hardly project things like that. At the end of the month, I know how many people I take care. A lot of people on social media were taking advantage of it. I know people that will die if something happens to me because they know what I give. It’s more important to me than showing off.

What advice will you give to people in the trenches now who have low self esteem?

The advice I have for them is to believe. Some people believe because they don’t have it now, they can’t have it again. They think because someone else is rich, they won’t get there. Even the gate man can be rich tomorrow. If you are in the trenches now, it might be a journey for you to get to wealth. All you need to do is focus, concentrate, ask yourself questions like what can you give, what can you offer to the society to get what you want? I started with football in Ajegunle. I played for Julius Berger, Puma. The first time I went to South Africa was because of soccer as a teenager.

I thought it was going to be soccer; I was doing soccer and music until I won the Star Quest. After that I started making bigger money from the music and I dropped football. I was a really young boy so I wanted to pay attention to both. My parents didn’t want me to do any of those, they wanted me to focus on education but I was doing that for them. My eyes were on my goal. I want the people in the trenches to pay attention to themselves and their goals. What can you do? Don’t deceive yourself and sing because someone is doing it. Don’t play football because someone else is. Yours might be to paint, focus on it and it might help you get out of the trenches.

What is the secret of the bond between you and E-Money, your brother?

I can’t say any particular things are the secret but the fact is that we share this undivided bond as brothers who support each other. Don’t forget he started out as my manager.

Are you saying you have never had brotherly fight before?

It has never happened, we have never had a fight, Never! like we are even worried. We have never fought; we know our boundaries and have never crossed them. Like when we were younger and my brother says hi to any girl, that is it, I will never say hi to that same girl again, I can never be your friend. If I or my brother tries to ask a girl out. It’s over for the other person.

So the truth is, if myself and my brother were loose maybe women would have come between us; I can boldly say we are the definition of real brotherhood, we’ve never fought and I am proud of saying that, like we’ve never fought. I don’t know what will happen in the future but we pray every day that we don’t experience it but we’ve never fought.

