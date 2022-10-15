Arts & Entertainments

Kcee set for Thanks- Giving Festival

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Limpopo crooner, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, by his fans, is set to thrill music lovers with his music festival, tagged Thanks-Giving scheduled for December 28 at the Eko Hotels and Suites. As a confirmation to several successful entertainment concerts; Kcee’s Five Star imprint, is teaming up with show business guru; Achievas Entertainment Limited, for a smooth fun night ride following the remarkable projects done over the years.

The ‘Thanks-Giving’ Festival promises to be a night of quality entertainment. Known for his unique glamour and colourful dress style, KCEE promises to come with his A-game as he will performing his numerous classics from his array of musical collections.

In a chat with an Executive Director of Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori, said; “this concert is aimed at showcasing the eclectic musical prowess and genius of KCEE; while still using the avenue to being grateful and saying thank you for every experience of his thus far. Speaking further, Daniel noted that the festival promises to be star- studded as friends in the music and comedy industry are ready to giving him (KCEE) all the support he requires in making the festival a success

 

