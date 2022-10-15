Kcee set for Thanks- Giving Festival

Limpopo crooner, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, better known as Kcee, by his fans, is set to thrill music lovers with his music festival, tagged Thanks-Giving scheduled for December 28 at the Eko Hotels and Suites. As a confirmation to several successful entertainment concerts; Kcee’s Five Star imprint, is teaming up with show business guru; Achievas Entertainment Limited, for a smooth fun night ride following the remarkable projects done over the years.

The ‘Thanks-Giving’ Festival promises to be a night of quality entertainment. Known for his unique glamour and colourful dress style, KCEE promises to come with his A-game as he will performing his numerous classics from his array of musical collections.

In a chat with an Executive Director of Achievas Entertainment, Daniel Cole Chiori, said; “this concert is aimed at showcasing the eclectic musical prowess and genius of KCEE; while still using the avenue to being grateful and saying thank you for every experience of his thus far. Speaking further, Daniel noted that the festival promises to be star- studded as friends in the music and comedy industry are ready to giving him (KCEE) all the support he requires in making the festival a success

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...