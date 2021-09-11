Arts & Entertainments

Kcee unveiled as brand ambassador for Cribs & Castles

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Pop singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, has added another feather to his cap as he has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for a property firm, Cribs & Castles Nigeria. Speaking at the unveiling and groundbreaking ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Barrister Ted Ojukwu, said he is optimistic that his company partnership with KCEE will be a fruitful one.

“The company decided to sign on the songwriter and performer because of his dynamism, popularity among Nigerian youths and his hardworking disposition which has put Nigeria on the global music map. “We are glad to inform Nigerians that henceforth, Kcee will be the official face of our Crisp and Castles brand,” he added. Speaking further, he said that Kcee through his music is making Nigerians proud all over the world.

“That he is one of Nigeria’s top brands. He has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry in Nigeria,” he stated. In his remark, Kcee said: “As you know am a worldwide musician, and being chosen as the brand ambassador of the proper- ty company, I think my partnership with them w i l l definitely draw more attention from far and near to the property. Also, there are a lot of people I know both at home and in the Diaspora, who are capable of patronising the brand. I am very optimistic that this union will open more doors of opportunities for them.” He further said: “I will be dedicated to the dream of Cribs and Castles. Their dream is what going to be driving me crazy. Their dream to develop our country Nigeria,” he stated.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Osonuga appointed as Nigeria’s Senator in WBAF

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), has appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Adloyalty Business Network (AdloyaltyBN), Dr. Freeman Osonuga, as Senator representing Nigeria. WBAF works globally to empower economic development through fostering innovative financial instruments for startups, scale ups, innovators, entrepreneurs […]
Arts & Entertainments

Staying true to oneself, recipe for success – Chioma Toplis

Posted on Author TONY OKUYEME.

For years, Chioma Toplis has been part of Nollywood with her signature of excellence emblazoned on some of the great movie productions in the industry. The tempo would, however, be slowed due to injuries that precipitated series of surgeries on her. Today, the actress is fit and back to movie sets as she explains in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Culture powerful tool in shaping upbringing of our children – CBAAC DGtions

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The auditorium of the Testimony Place, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos, venue of the 2021 International Day of the African Child Celebration with the theme: “African Culture Fit for Children”, was agog with arts and cultural activities last Wednesday. The colourful event, which was organised by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC), featured […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica