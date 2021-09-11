Kcee unveiled as brand ambassador for Cribs & Castles

Pop singer, Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, has added another feather to his cap as he has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for a property firm, Cribs & Castles Nigeria. Speaking at the unveiling and groundbreaking ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Barrister Ted Ojukwu, said he is optimistic that his company partnership with KCEE will be a fruitful one.

“The company decided to sign on the songwriter and performer because of his dynamism, popularity among Nigerian youths and his hardworking disposition which has put Nigeria on the global music map. “We are glad to inform Nigerians that henceforth, Kcee will be the official face of our Crisp and Castles brand,” he added. Speaking further, he said that Kcee through his music is making Nigerians proud all over the world.

“That he is one of Nigeria’s top brands. He has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry in Nigeria,” he stated. In his remark, Kcee said: “As you know am a worldwide musician, and being chosen as the brand ambassador of the proper- ty company, I think my partnership with them w i l l definitely draw more attention from far and near to the property. Also, there are a lot of people I know both at home and in the Diaspora, who are capable of patronising the brand. I am very optimistic that this union will open more doors of opportunities for them.” He further said: “I will be dedicated to the dream of Cribs and Castles. Their dream is what going to be driving me crazy. Their dream to develop our country Nigeria,” he stated.

