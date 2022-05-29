Body & Soul

Kcee’s manager, Dike Chidozie wins Ohafia South House of Assembly primary

Top professionals in the entertainment industry has not only shown interest in politics, they are also working hard towards getting past the mediocre level in the on going political race.

Joining the winning team recently is the manager of Nigeria’s music super star, Kcee, Dike Chidozie, who sealed the foundational process of becoming the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Party flag bearer representing Ohafia South Constituency in the Abia State Assembly by winning the primaries.

 

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Dike Chidozie Okwara who is fondly called ‘Dike Ohafia’ in his hometown, explained that his winning the primaries underscores the choice of the people. He also stated that the hope of Ohafia is the movement for the new and effective Ohafia south constituency.

 

“I Dike Chidozie Okwara (Dike Ohafia), sealed the foundational process of becoming the All Progressives Grand Alliance Party flag bearer representing Ohafia South Constituency.

 

“I am very grateful to God Almighty for another milestone in this journey. I am grateful to my people of Ohafia South Constituency, the Ward Delegates, the State and National working committee, All my Supporters, my Loved Ones, and to our amazing party,

 

The All Progressives Grand Alliance for a well organized State House of Assembly Primaries,” he said. He congratulated his running mates who participated with me in the race, namely, Hon Smart Ndukwe and Hon Kalu Emeghe, stressing, “We are all winners in the spirit of one Ohafia.

 

I am confident that at this time, we all will consolidate and strengthen our capacities to work together towards delivering a better and efficient Ohafia south in governance. More so, I and my team will remain focused as the work has just begun,” he said.

 

