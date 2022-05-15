News Top Stories

KDSG bans religious protests, vows to prosecute violators

The Kaduna State Government, in consultation with security agencies under the umbrella of the Kaduna State Security Council, has placed a ban on protests related to religious activity throughout the state with immediate effect.

 

The state government said the prohibition becomes imperative in view of moves by “some unpatriotic elements to organize series of for-andagainst protests related to a security development in one of the Northern Nigerian States.”

 

A statement from Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, disclosed that Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who has been briefed of the development, has “charged security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of this ban against any form of religious protest in the State.

 

