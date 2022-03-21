KDSG declares 24-hr curfew, as terrorists sack Southern Kaduna community, kill 17

The Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the state.

The curfew is coming on the heels of the Sunday night attack in the southern part of the state where eyewitnesses said at least 17 persons were killed.

The attack took place at Agban Kagoro, in Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

A resident of the area told New Telegraph that they were yet to ascertain the actual number of those killed, injured and houses that were razed by the attackers.

He, however, said the people have counted at least 17 dead bodies and over 50 houses destroyed and burnt by the assailants.

“I was able to count and get about 17 people killed. There is the likelihood that there are those killed in their houses while others could have died in the buses as a result of gunshot wounds they sustained.

“The destruction made by the attackers was so terrifying as the militias came in their large numbers and were well-organised. They came with sophisticated weapons and carried out their acts of destroying lives, houses and property of the natives.”

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the attack and slammed a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas.

However, the state government was silent on the number of people killed by the attackers.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner and Internal Security and Home Affairs in a statement in Kaduna, said: “Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect.”

