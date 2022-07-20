News

KDSG to recruit 23 executive secretaries for LGAs

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Government through the Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) disclosed that it is recruiting Education Secretaries in all the 23 local government areas to deliver qualitative, free and compulsory education for all citizens. A statement by the Executive Chairman of KADSUBEB, Malam Tijjani Abdullahi, said the Board is looking “for pragmatic, dynamic and result-oriented personalities that would key into our vision for a reformed and value-driven basic education system in the state.” Apart from strengthening the reforms in the education sector, Tijjani said the Education Secretaries shall be responsible for the day-today administration of the affairs of the Local Government Education Authority (LGEA), by ensuring “proper implementation of education programmes and other government policies.”

 

Our Reporters

