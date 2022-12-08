Keana oil exploration’ll begin in 2028 – Nasarawa gov

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has the exploration of the crude discovered in the Keana Local Government Area will begin in six years. He stated this yesterday at a campaign rally in Keana. According to him, the state government will liaise with the Federal Government to ensure the exploration of the oil if reelected in 2023. Sule said the exploration of oil in Keana would bring about prosperity not only to the people of the council Areas alone but to the state and country when it is done. The governor urged All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters in the area to be loyal to the party, assuring them that he would abide by court judgment on the case between the representatives of the area in the House of Assembly.
