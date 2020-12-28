Keana selected emerge winner of Mailafia Unity Cup

Keana selected FC has emerged winner of the 2020 Mailafia peace and unity football competition.

The team was presented with a cash award of N300, 000 and a trophy. Keana selected beat Daddere FC though panelty shootout during finals of the competition held yesterday at Daddere township stadium in Obi local government Area of Nasarawa state amid tight security.

Sixteen teams took part in the competition. Sponsor of the competition, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Yakubu Mailafia, said the tournament was organised to preach peace among tribes in the southern senatorial district of the state.

He said the organsing football competition was a practical means to unite the zone hitherto pleaqued by communal strife.

According to him, no meaningful development can take place if there was no peace. While congratulating the winner, Mailafia expressed delight for the success of the event, saying the tournament would be expanded to accommodate more teams.

