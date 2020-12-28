Sports

Keana selected emerge winner of Mailafia Unity Cup

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel LAFIA Comments Off on Keana selected emerge winner of Mailafia Unity Cup

Keana selected FC has emerged winner of the 2020 Mailafia peace and unity football competition.

The team was presented with a cash award of N300, 000 and a trophy. Keana selected beat Daddere FC though panelty shootout during finals of the competition held yesterday at Daddere township stadium in Obi local government Area of Nasarawa state amid tight security.

 

Sixteen teams took part in the competition. Sponsor of the competition, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Yakubu Mailafia, said the tournament was organised to preach peace among tribes in the southern senatorial district of the state.

 

He said the organsing football competition was a practical means to unite the zone hitherto pleaqued by communal strife.

 

According to him, no meaningful development can take place if there was no peace. While congratulating the winner, Mailafia expressed delight for the success of the event, saying the tournament would be expanded to accommodate more teams.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Newcastle target Iheanacho

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ajibade Olusesan Super Eagle striker Kelechi Iheancho may switch from his English Premier League side Leicester City to another EPL outfit Newcastle if the Magpies are successful in their bid to lure the Nigeria international away from the King Power Stadium.   According to allnigeriasoccer. com, Newcastle United have set the wheels in motion to […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Atalanta fightback floors Lazio, Real Madrid keep title pace  

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lazio’s hopes of a first Italian title for 20 years suffered a major setback on Wednesday as they let a two-goal lead slip in their 3-2 defeat at Atalanta to leave Juventus in pole position for their ninth straight scudetto. Simone Inzaghi’s side had stormed into a 2-0 lead after just 11 minutes, thanks to a […]
Sports

Transfer: Omaka joins Enyimba

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Defending champion of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Enyimba have completed the signing of Anthony Omaka, from Sunshine Stars of AKure ahead of the 2020/21 season. The attacking midfielder, after a successful four years career with the Akure Gunners, joined the People’s Elephants on a two year deal.   The former Gateway United midfielder, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica