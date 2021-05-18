Sports

Keane, Cantona inducted into PL Hall of Fame

Former Manchester United captains Eric Cantona and Roy Keane have become the latest players to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.
Cantona scored 70 goals in 156 Premier League appearances for United, where he won the league title four times in five seasons at Old Trafford before his retirement in May 1997.
Keane amassed 366 Premier League appearances across a successful 12-and-a-half year spell in which he won seven league titles at Old Trafford from 1993 to 2005, reports Sky Sports.
The ex-teammates are the first of six players to be announced into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside inaugural inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry after a fans’ vote from a 23-man shortlist.
The honour recognises players who have demonstrated an exceptional record of on-pitch success and have made important contributions in the division since its creation in 1992.
In In order to be eligible for induction, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020.
Cantona very proud, but not surprised at Hall of Fame honour
Cantona played a key role in United’s dominance of the Premier League in the 1990s under Sir Alex Ferguson, ending their 26-year league title drought following his move from Leeds United early in the competition’s inaugural 1992/93 season.
“I am very happy and very proud and at the same time, I am not surprised!” said 54-year-old Cantona, who described himself as the “exception” among the shortlist of nominees.
“Of course, to play in England was a dream. It is a dream of everybody to play in the Premier League
“I have been lucky to play in this [Manchester United] team with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.
“It was the football I dreamt about because Manchester United is a club where they want to win things but in a good way. It was like this in the time of Matt Busby. This is the identity of this club, the philosophy of this club.”
Cantona was stripped of his captaincy of the France national team for kung-fu kicking a Crystal Palace fan in the crowd at Selhurst Park in January 1995, which led to a nine-month ban from football.
The Frenchman – nicknamed by Manchester United fans as “King Eric” – is also known for turning up his collar when he played.
“I think for one game I just put my shirt like this and my collar stayed up and we won,” he said.
“So, because we won I kept it and we kept winning. It became something special, but you have players who keep their underwear and not wash it. I prefer to pull my collar up!”
Ex-Republic of Ireland international Keane joined Manchester United from Nottingham Forest for a then British-record fee in 1993.
Keane quickly became a leader within Ferguson’s side, before he replaced Cantona as club captain in 1997. He scored 39 Premier League goals and provided 33 assists from midfield.
Who was in the 23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees?
Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

