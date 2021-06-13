Kebbi 2021: Electoral Committee affirms readiness for AFN polls

Blessing Innocent

All is set for the 2021 Elective Congress of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria in Kebbi state. The Electoral Committee Chairman, Prince Jambright B.T Sumanu, said in Kebbi on Saturday that last minute preparations were in top gear.

Sumanu said that the election is significant in so many ways, hence the committee cannot afford to let millions of Nigerians home and abroad down.

The Elective Congress holding on Monday, June 14th for many, will not just unite the athletics family once again but will herald the dawn of a new era in the internal workings of the federation where the constitution trumps individuals or sentiments. “All eyes are now on the AFN elections.

Everybody is looking up to us for justice. With these reputable members of this committee, we are ready to do our best,” he said. Speaking on the guidelines expected to be met by intending contestants, Prince Jambright B.T Sumanu said that the committee expects a full compliance in line with international standards.

Sumanu assured that a levelplaying ground will be provided for all candidates with an option of an appeal for any contestant who is aggrieved or not satisfied with the outcome of the screening, election conduct or result. He added: “We will not likely go to sleep from that 12th.

We will go into the production of the ballot papers. That, is even a secret document. I need to say that we will not print the ballot papers until about 2 hours to the elections.

This is to ensure that the ballot papers are not exposed until voting time.”

Members of the Electoral Committee comprise Prince Jambright B.Sumanu (Chairman). Mohammed Surajo Aliyu-Vice Chairman, Mr Alozie Emmanuel- Member, Barr. C. J. Nwogu- Member while the Director General of the AFN Mr Siminialayi Pepple will be the Secretar

Like this: Like Loading...