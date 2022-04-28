News

Kebbi 2023; AGF Malami declares for governorship

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami (SAN) has finally declared his intention to contest for the Kebbi State governorship.

He made this declaration Thursday at the Presidential Lodge Birnin Kebbi adding that the decision was made after consultation with the political stakeholders in the state.

He commended the efforts of the people of the state and APC chieftain for their call for him to come out and contest for the 2023 governor of the state.

“You people asked me to come and contest; do you agree? Yes, we agree. Then I have also agreed to contest. Today, I have joined the governorship race,” he added.

Responding, the Kebbi State Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, commended the effort of the Minister Justice and Attorney-General for bringing unity to Kebbi politics and supporting youth in the state.

“You merit this position and may God bless and continue uplifting you; you have helped people of Kebbi State by empowering them through cash and employment, I’m supporting your aspiration,” he added.

On his part, Kebbi State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kana, assured the minister of the party’s support towards promoting unity and his aspiration.

Meanwhile, supporters and associates of the AGF have gathered a total of N130 million in support of his gubernatorial ambition.

In his speech in Birnin-Kebbi, Malami said he has been a worthy ambassador of the people of the state while serving the nation at the Federal Executive Council as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

Malami noted that he has been receiving pressure from the teaming patriotic people of Kebbi State, earnestly yearning and calling on him to contest for the gubernatorial elections in the state.

 

Our Reporters

