Kebbi: 27 abducted students, 3 teachers regain freedom

Posted on

Four months after their abduction, 27 students and three teachers of Federal Government College, Birin Yauri have regained freedom. They arrived at Government House, Birnin Kebbi around 6pm yesterday.

The freed abductees include two girls, 25 boys, one female and two male teachers. Governor Atiku Bagudu said efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the remaining students in captivity. He said the freed students and teachers will undergo medical screening and support before reuniting with their families. Bandits on June 17 stormed the school and abducted 96 students and teachers of FGGC Birnin Yauri.

