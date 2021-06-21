Kebbi abduction: Eight students, three teachers rescued – DHQ

…as state orders the closure of schools in remote areas

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja and Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji, have rescued a total of eight students, and three teachers abducted from the Federal Government College (FGC), Birnin Yawuri in Kebbi State last week.

Recall that two teachers and five students were earlier on Friday, rescued by troops in a coordinated fire fight with the kidnappers.

Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, made the disclosure, Sunday, in a statement.

“Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the auspices of Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the FGC Birnin Yawuri.

“One teacher and three students were rescued yesterday at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations. The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four handsets from the fleeing bandits.

“Additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action,” Nwachukwu said.

Meanehile, the Kebbi State government has directed all principals of secondary schools across the state that know they are not safe to close their schools.

Speaking to our correspondent on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi, the NUT State Chairman, Issa Arika, said that schools that were in remote areas will be indefinitely close due to security challenges.

Our correspondent learnt that the directive was given due to the recent attack by the bandits at the Federal Government College, in which a sizeable number of students and staff were abducted.

Issa explained further that the local vigilante had been mobilized to the schools for the safety of the children.

“The governor just gave us the directive to close any school that is not safe, both boarding and day,” he added.

He then commended the efforts of the governor and security agencies for their proactive measured in rescue some students of FGC.

