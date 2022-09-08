Kebbi APC chief to Citizens: Your PVCs are ready for collection

Eligible voters, especially women and youths in Kebbi State, who are yet to collect their voter cards, have been told to visit INEC offices and obtain their permanent voter cards before the 2023 general election. Addressing a mammoth crowd who are supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a one-day voter sensitisation conference organised by Kauran Gwandu Political Support Organisation in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, APC stalwart, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Gi- ant, said the call became necessary because they want the party to win in 2023. “If you love us, please go and collect your PVC. You see, everyone above 18 years should obtain their voter card which is the only way a patriot can exercise his civic duty and vote for candidates of their choice,” he said. He urged them to seize the opportunity as many cards are waiting for collection at INEC offices. In his address, Chairman of Kauran Gwandu Political Support Organisation, Aminuddeen Attahiru Nasarawa, said the conference was organised because the election is approaching.

