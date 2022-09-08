News

Kebbi APC chief to Citizens: Your PVCs are ready for collection

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Comment(0)

Eligible voters, especially women and youths in Kebbi State, who are yet to collect their voter cards, have been told to visit INEC offices and obtain their permanent voter cards before the 2023 general election. Addressing a mammoth crowd who are supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at a one-day voter sensitisation conference organised by Kauran Gwandu Political Support Organisation in Birnin Kebbi yesterday, APC stalwart, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Gi- ant, said the call became necessary because they want the party to win in 2023. “If you love us, please go and collect your PVC. You see, everyone above 18 years should obtain their voter card which is the only way a patriot can exercise his civic duty and vote for candidates of their choice,” he said. He urged them to seize the opportunity as many cards are waiting for collection at INEC offices. In his address, Chairman of Kauran Gwandu Political Support Organisation, Aminuddeen Attahiru Nasarawa, said the conference was organised because the election is approaching.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

‘Tread carefully in disbursing $114.28m credit for Nigeria’, SERAP tells World Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, (SERAP) has sent an open letter to the World Bank President Mr David Malpass, urging him to use his “good offices to encourage the Federal Government and 36 state governments to publicly commit to transparency and accountability in the spending of the $114.28m credit and grant for COVID-19, which the […]
News

UBTH CMD cautions Nigerians on India’s COVID-19 experience

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Darlington Obaseki, yesterday cautioned Nigerians to adhere strictly to the NCDC COVID-19 protocols to avert what is currently happening in Indian, saying that the virus is still with us. He said this while flagging off the 2021 World Hands Hygiene Day, with […]
News

Croatia earthquake: Seven dead as rescuers search rubble for survivors

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least seven people are known to have died in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck central Croatia on Tuesday. Rescue teams spent the night scouring the rubble of damaged buildings in the search for survivors, reports the BBC. A 12-year-old girl was killed in Petrinja, the prime minister said as he visited the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica