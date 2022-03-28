Kebbi APC chief urges support for Adamu

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, has urged support for the newly elected leadership headed by Abdullahi Adamu.

Former Nasarawa State Governor Ad- amu was returned unopposed during the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday.

He also commended Governor Atiku Bagudu and President Muhammadu Buhari for making the convention a success. Giant stated this on Sunday while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja.

He predicted victory for the APC in the 2023 general election, urging all aggrieved members to forget the past and support the new executives to move Nigeria forward. He said: “The APC will be stronger than ever before.

For those saying the APC will lose the election are saying do it because of selfinterest.” Giant insisted Bagudu’s achievements will help the party retain power in the state. According to him, the masses are behind the governor.

