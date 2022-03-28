News

Kebbi APC chief urges support for Adamu

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi Comment(0)

A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Kabiru Sani Giant, has urged support for the newly elected leadership headed by Abdullahi Adamu.

Former Nasarawa State Governor Ad- amu was returned unopposed during the party’s national convention in Abuja on Saturday.

 

He also commended Governor Atiku Bagudu and President Muhammadu Buhari for making the convention a success. Giant stated this on Sunday while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja.

 

He predicted victory for the APC in the 2023 general election, urging all aggrieved members to forget the past and support the new executives to move Nigeria forward. He said: “The APC will be stronger than ever before.

For those saying the APC will lose the election are saying do it because of selfinterest.” Giant insisted Bagudu’s achievements will help the party retain power in the state. According to him, the masses are behind the governor.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to CNG: Igbo will never kneel for 2023 presidency

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

…says North should rather beg Ndigbo to occupy office Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, yesterday, told the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) that the Igbo will explore every available option to gain the support of other Nigerians for the 2023 presidency. The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, however, said that such available options do not include kneeling in […]
News

NSCIA decries attack on mosques in South-East, South-South

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), yesterday decried the attacks on Muslim worshipers in the mosques, calling on the government to stop the dangerous trend of the #EndSARS protests.   The council in a statement, titled: ‘Dangerous Trend of #EndSARS Protests’ and signed by its Chairman, Media Committee, Mr. Femi Abbas, said the […]
News Top Stories

How global pressure forced UK to scrap Red List

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A hugereprievecame the way of African airlines following the removal of the 11 countries from the United Kingdom’s red list. Nigeria, South Africa, Eswatini, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe had found themselves on the UK’s infamous list, following the outbreak of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.   But the British Government, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica