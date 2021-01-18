Kebbi APC chieftain dumps party for PDP

One of the founding fathers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State and a staunch party supporter from Nasarwa Ward in Birnin Kebbi, Alhaji Abdulmalik Haliru, with thousands of his supporters, yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

They were received by the state Chairman of the PDP at the state secretariat of the party in Birnin Kebbi.

The PDP chairman said the party was ready to welcome everyone who wishes to leave other political parties to join their blessed party. He added further that APC had failed Nigerians, most especially the Kebbi State government, adding that the state government had nothing to showcase in terms of developmental projects and also in human development and empowerment.

He said: “I know many people from APC in Kebbi State will leave the party, because there is no justice among their leaders,” he added.

The chairman who commended those who defected for their courage in leaving the party said: “We told you that APC is not a part that can make you progress, you are with us before leaving and now you are back,” he said.

Responding shortly after the ceremony, leader of the defectors, Alhaji Abdulmalik Haliru, said he was ready to fight the APC in the 2023 general election. He added that the reason why he left the APC with his supporters was because there was no justice in the party’s leadership.

