Kebbi APC congress full of irregularities, says party chieftain

An All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain in Kebbi State, Alhaji Kabiru Sani (Giant), has described the Wards Congress of the party held penultimate Saturday as a kangaroo congress which was full of irregularities and fraud.

He dropped this hint while speaking to our correspondent on Saturday adding the government and some group hijacked the congress by filling their own candidates claiming that there was a consensus.

“I rejected the consensus candidate option adopted by the state chapter of the party. They are insincere with the members and supporter of the party” he said.

According to him, the state chairman and the state government claimed that 18 local governments out of the 21 have agreed on consensus candidates for the ward congress which was only done between them without the consent of the party stakeholders of the affected local governments.

He also explained that such congresses will have adverse effects on the forthcoming elections as the aggrieved party members may seek redress in court. Alhaji Sani who is the former Chairman Buhari and Bagudu 4+4 Campaign coordinator expressed dismay over the conduct of some people who grouped themselves to lead the party without out any charismatic leadership.

He added that if the trend of disenfranchising members of the party continued the party will lose the election and suffer mass defection.

He alleged that some persons may have been sponsored to destroy the party. On the allegations of retaining party excos at ward level as the reason for the consensus, he said when Bagudu came to APC he had no delegates and party excos, so the claim is false.

He accused the state government and the party of promoting selfish interest which he said is dangerous to the success of the party. Sani who jettisoned clamour for power rotation by other emirates said what Kebbi needs is somebody who can move the state forward wherever he come from.

Accusing the governor of poor performance, he said no one in Kebbi can point at least a one billion naira project executed by the governor since he became the governor of Kebbi.

He explained that before now Kebbi APC had no factions but it has now been factionalised along Senator Aliero faction to which he belongs, that of the governor and AGF Malami

