Kebbi APC Guber Candidate Applauds INEC For Smooth Electoral Process

Kebbi State All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Nasir Idris has applauded the effort of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) for their commitment toward free and fair elections.

He stated this shortly after casting his vote around 12pm at the Nagari polling unit, adding that despite the delay of the materials to the polling units, the electoral process was very smooth and credible.

“I am happy with what I saw, the electoral process was very okay, I equally urge them to do the same in the next two weeks,” he said.

He then appealed to the people of the state to vote APC as well as in the next Governorship elections and state House of Assembly elections.

‘as I said during my campaign I am going to empower both men and women as well as vulnerable people’ he said.

Like this: Like Loading...