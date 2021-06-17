News

Kebbi APC presents new party executives to Bagudu

Following the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, the new executives of the party at state and local government levels have presented another Acting Caretaker Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana and three other executive members to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The presentation of the new executives followed the suspension of the former Caretaker Chairman, Bala Sani Kangiwa and other three executives by the party. The party leaders also affirmed their loyalty and support to Governor Bagudu and his people-oriented administration. Acting Caretaker Chairman of the party, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kana, led other party stalwarts, including elders of the APC and its hierarchy at state and local levels on a solidarity visit to the governor at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

