Kebbi APC Stakeholders Elder Forum insists on power sharing in 3 Senatorial Zones

The Kebbi State former Commissioner of Information and Culture, who is the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Stakeholder Elders Forum, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammad Lamba Yauri, has insisted on equitable adopting of zoning for the selection of the party’s governorship candidate in 2023 general election. He stated this during the week at the virtual press conference by Kebbi youths, saying that only an equitable powering sharing system among the three Senatorial zones of the state can guarantee a progressive Kebbi State.

“We the Kebbi State Movement for the Cry of Justice, under the aegis of the state Stakeholders Elder Forum, have deliberated and we are making the move to ensure equitable sharing of political power among the three senatorial districts in the state,” he said. He further added that since the creation of the state in 1991 and the return of democracy in 1999, the governorship position has been centred in one emirate out of the four emirates in the state. This, he said must change for the good and development of the state.

Lamba, who condemned some youths who are moving against the zoning system, said that they don’t know the politics and the importance of what they are agitating for, adding that people must accept this system. “We have started the move, last term we held our meeting on March 28 in Zuru Local Government Area under the leadership of Senator Muhammadu Magoro, and we were able to come up with a resolution on how the cry for justice will be resolved and addressed. He said that the aim and main focus of their meeting was not to patronise any politician or promote anybody, rather than to ‘‘enshrine our motto and slogan of equity in all the political spheres of human endeavours in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...