Kebbi approves N4.5bn for construction of schools

The Kebbi State government has approved N4.5 billion for the construction and renovations of schools across the state.
This was disclosed Wednesday by the Executive Secretary Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hassan Umar when he received the Civil Society Action Coalition and Education for All (CSACEFA) in his office.
He said that the aim was to improve the educational sector and ensure conducive learning for the pupils in the state.
“We have already started the process and told the contractors to do a standard job,” he said.
Umar also said that no fewer than 758 primary school teachers were under going training in order for them to impact more positively on the students.
Responding the Kebbi State coordinator of the organisation, Comrade Ibrahim Ngasky, said that they were in his office to intimidate him on their recent visit to some local governments and communities in the state.

