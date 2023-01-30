Kebbi assures NYSC of members’ adequate security

The Kebbi State Government has assured corps members deployed to the state for the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme of its determination to adequately protect throughout their service year. Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu gave the assurance during the swearing- in ceremony of the Prospective Corps Members deployed to the state, which took place at the NYSC Kebbi State Orientation Camp in Dakingari. While declaring the 2023 Batch ‘A’ Stream I Orientation Course open, the governor in his address read on his behalf by the Deputy Governor, Col. Samaila Yome Fabai (rtd), urged the corps members to be law-abiding citizens and partner with state to create a secured environment.

“We will continue to do everything possible to ensure your general welfare and well-being,” the governor said, even as he urged the corps members to take every segment of the orientation course serious and to utilise the benefits of all camp lectures as these would enhance their performance to impact positively on the communities of their primary assignment.

In her remarks, the NYSC state Coordinator, Mrs Okolo Aghata Banki disclosed that a total of 478 prospective corps members comprising 279 males and 199 females were registered before the commencement of the swearing-in ceremony. She added that the corps members were all outstanding in their response to training, having quickly acclimatised to camp environment and the activities.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...