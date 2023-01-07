Kebbi Boat Mishap: APC Governorship Candidate donates N5m to affected families, 14 bodies recovered, 6 missing

Following the recent boat mishap that claimed no fewer than 100 rice farmers in Kebbi State, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in the state, Dr Nasiru Idris Kaura Gwandu, has donated N5m to the families of the affected victims. Gwandu who announced the donation when he paid a visit to the affected village assured the people of the government commitment towards rescuing alive the remaining victims. He prayed May Almighty Alhah will continue to protect the people. A total of 14 bodies have been recovered since the incident occurred while six persons are said to be missing. The boat was conveying about 100 rice farmers to Samanaji, a riverside community, when it capsized. Meanwhile 80 people were rescued while the search for the s

