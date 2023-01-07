News

Kebbi Boat Mishap: APC Governorship Candidate donates N5m to affected families, 14 bodies recovered, 6 missing

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Following the recent boat mishap that claimed no fewer than 100 rice farmers in Kebbi State, the All Progressive Congress (APC) Governorship Candidate in the state, Dr Nasiru Idris Kaura Gwandu, has donated N5m to the families of the affected victims. Gwandu who announced the donation when he paid a visit to the affected village assured the people of the government commitment towards rescuing alive the remaining victims. He prayed May Almighty Alhah will continue to protect the people. A total of 14 bodies have been recovered since the incident occurred while six persons are said to be missing. The boat was conveying about 100 rice farmers to Samanaji, a riverside community, when it capsized. Meanwhile 80 people were rescued while the search for the s

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Delta: Asaba Airport reopens as Aero resumes flight operations

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Asaba International Airport yesterday resumed operations with the arrival of Aero Contractors flight from Abuja.   The flight, which is a Q300 Dash 8 with Registration No 5N – BJO, touched down at the Asaba Airport at exactly 11.52a.m with Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, on board.   The Commissioner, who […]
News

Mervyn Shares 5 Pro-Tips To Help Protect Yourself From Cybercrime In 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With each passing year cybersecurity becomes more and more important. Global connectivity and the cloud have transformed data into the new gold, and cybercriminals are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods to steal that data. Fortunately, former hackers turned cybersecurity experts such as Goh En Wei, known universally as Mervyn, have insider knowledge of the […]
News

NNPP Presidential Aspirant Olufemi Ajadi Visits Olubafo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Olufemi Ajadi, presidential aspirant under the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has stormed the palace of Olubafo, Oba Alayande Alabi Kazeem to formally declare his presidential aspiration. Ajadi was accompanied on the Wednesday visit by some staunch members of the NNPP While addressing the chiefs; youths and other reputable people of Ibafo […]

