Kebbi boat mishap: NGF donates N50m to victims’ families

Posted on Author Ahmadu Idris

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) yesterday donated N50 million to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent boat mishap in Warrah, Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State. Announcing the donation, Chairman of the forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, stated this when he led a delegation to the Kebbi State Government House in Birnin Kebbi. Fayemi, who was on a condolence visit to his Kebbi State counterpart and Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, was flanked by his Vice-Chairman and Sokoto State Governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal, as well as the Chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong. He said: “This donation is on behalf of your brothers, the governors who were shaken by the unfortunate accident in Yauri Emirate, the boat mishap that led to the loss of lives and property, while several others were injured.

“That is why your brothers, the governors have decided to do this. I, on behalf of the governors, donate N50 million to the families of those who died in the unfortunate accident. “Everyone felt particularly sad at this development and we are here to condole with you, the families and the people of Kebbi State.

The Almighty Allah knows best. He has the insight, foresight, knowledge and He knows why things like this happen, while we, mere mortals, do not know,” he added. Fayemi beseeched the Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and as well as give the bereaved families, the government and people of Kebbi State, the formidable fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

