News

Kebbi boat mishap: No amount can compensate for loss of my 2 children –Victims’ father

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The last is yet to be heard of the Kebbi boat mishap in Wara community in Ngaski Local Government Area of Kebbi State, which occurred on May 28, claiming over 100 lives, as the people continue to mourn their deaths and count their losses, with one of the parents lamenting that no amount can compensate for the loss of his two children. This lamentation is coming on the heels of money being shared to the survivors and parents of the dead ones by the state government from donations by it and some philanthropists as well as from the Emir of Yauri. Mr. Shuaibu Mohammed, who lost his two children to the boat accident and was compensated with about N1 million, said that no amount of money that can bring back his children and give him happiness.

He lamented that: “It took them two days before they rescued two of them and already they had passed on, one was Madiya Shauaibu, aged 18 while the other one was Fatima Shuaibu, aged 15. They both lost their lives in the boat mishap.’’ However, the chairman in charge of the River area (Sarki of Ruwa), Umar Bawa, commended the efforts of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Yauri, Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu and the state government for supporting them with financial aid and food items. According to the Sarki Ruwa, N100, 000 each was given to the survivals while for those that lost their lives their parents were given N250, 000 from the first donation while from the second donation that came through the Emir of Yauri, each got N350, 000.

One of the beneficiaries, Hassan Huwal, aged 35, who got N100, 000 said that he bought a motorcycle with the money for his business. He commended the government for giving them the money. Another survival, who spoke with our correspondent, Farida Mohammed, said she was also given N100, 000, disclosing that she gave the money to her parents for her business and preparation for her wedding. According to one of the sources, over N150 million were gathered from the various donors. One of the stewards in the state, Comrade Nma Hassan, however, expressed displeasure over the little amount of money given to the survivals and parents of the deceased, saying that the money was inadequate, adding that not all the money was shared to the people. He added that if the entire donations realised were shared completely that none of the victim would get anything less than N500, 000.

