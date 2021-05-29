News

Kebbi boat mishap: Over 100 missing, 53 bodies recovered, interred

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris and Musa Pam Comment(0)

•Northern governors mourn victims

Over 100 persons have been declared missing, with only 22 persons rescued alive and 53 dead bodies recovered from the boat mishap, which occurred yesterday in Ngasky, Kebbi State. This tragic event was confirmed to our reporter by the Secretary of the Youth Association for Good Governance in Ngasky Local Government Area, Abdullahi Warra, who further disclosed that the 53 recovered dead bod-ies were buried yesterday according to Islamic rite. He added that efforts were still ongoing to find the missing 100 persons by the members of the boat association in collaboration with the Kilebawa youths.

He, however, lamented the lack of support from the state government in the rescue mission and assistance to the families of the deceased. Warra described the incident as an act of God while praying against any future occurrence. “You see most of the victims were women because they are just coming from their normal trading business,” he said. Also speaking to our reporter on phone, the Secretary of Kebbi State branch of Red Cross, Ibrahim Ngaski, said though the number of yet to be ascertained, information available to him revealed that the boat may have had about 250 passengers.

He added that majority of the passengers were artisans, miners and traders, who were coming from Niger State to Kebbi, saying that as at yesterday information at his disposal indicated that about 50 corpses were recovered while rescue mission was on going. “Absence of rescue equipment is one of the major impediments to the rescue operation. The information at hand shows the boat was carrying about 250 people. Though, we are waiting to hear from our men who had since joined the rescue team,” he said. He then called on the federal and state governments to urgently come to the rescue of the victims and support for the rescue mission.

Speaking on the incident, the Executive Secretary of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, Abbas Kamba, said that their members had also join the rescue mission. Kamba further said that over 50 dead bodies have been rescued while 22 were rescued alive with expectation for more recovery. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate boat accident. Lalong in his condolence statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the tragic event is deeply distressing as it happened when the victims were going about their daily activities to earn a living.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Niamey fire incident heart wrenching, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the fire incident at a primary school in Niamey, Niger Republic, which occurred yesterday as ‘heart wrenching and extremely horrific’. In a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives with more than 20 children, between ages three and five, burnt […]
News

ASUU denies ‘purported letter’ suspending strike

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, yesterday described a letter announcing purported suspension of the eightmonth indefinite nationwide strike by the union as fake, describing it as existing in the imagination of its originators. Ogunyemi, while reacting to the purported letter in an interview with New Telegraph, […]
News

COVID-19: Firm flags off empowerment scheme for Nigerians

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A firm, Amber Energy Drinks Limited, has commenced an empowerment programme that was aimed at improving the standards of living of Nigerians. The company said the scheme would help individuals and families who have been impoverished due to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused several months of economic lockdown to regain financial stability. Specifically, the company […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica