Kebbi boat mishap: Over 100 missing, 53 bodies recovered, interred

•Northern governors mourn victims

Over 100 persons have been declared missing, with only 22 persons rescued alive and 53 dead bodies recovered from the boat mishap, which occurred yesterday in Ngasky, Kebbi State. This tragic event was confirmed to our reporter by the Secretary of the Youth Association for Good Governance in Ngasky Local Government Area, Abdullahi Warra, who further disclosed that the 53 recovered dead bod-ies were buried yesterday according to Islamic rite. He added that efforts were still ongoing to find the missing 100 persons by the members of the boat association in collaboration with the Kilebawa youths.

He, however, lamented the lack of support from the state government in the rescue mission and assistance to the families of the deceased. Warra described the incident as an act of God while praying against any future occurrence. “You see most of the victims were women because they are just coming from their normal trading business,” he said. Also speaking to our reporter on phone, the Secretary of Kebbi State branch of Red Cross, Ibrahim Ngaski, said though the number of yet to be ascertained, information available to him revealed that the boat may have had about 250 passengers.

He added that majority of the passengers were artisans, miners and traders, who were coming from Niger State to Kebbi, saying that as at yesterday information at his disposal indicated that about 50 corpses were recovered while rescue mission was on going. “Absence of rescue equipment is one of the major impediments to the rescue operation. The information at hand shows the boat was carrying about 250 people. Though, we are waiting to hear from our men who had since joined the rescue team,” he said. He then called on the federal and state governments to urgently come to the rescue of the victims and support for the rescue mission.

Speaking on the incident, the Executive Secretary of Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency, Abbas Kamba, said that their members had also join the rescue mission. Kamba further said that over 50 dead bodies have been rescued while 22 were rescued alive with expectation for more recovery. Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate boat accident. Lalong in his condolence statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the tragic event is deeply distressing as it happened when the victims were going about their daily activities to earn a living.

Like this: Like Loading...