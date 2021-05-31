News

Kebbi boat mishap: We’ll guide against recurrence – Malami

Posted on

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, yesterday visited Kebbi State to commiserate with the people of the state over the boat mishap in the state.

 

Malami visited the affected communities at the weekend and paid a sympathy visit to Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu at the Government House, Birnin-Kebbi.

 

Malami said President Muhammadu Buhari had called the Kebbi State governor and the Emir of Gwandu to commiserate with the people over the incident.

 

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, Malami said the Federal Government had directed multi-faceted inter- agency collaboration while advancing safety measure approaches to bring to an end recurance of boat mishap in the country.

 

He disclosed this in Warra, Ngaski Local Government, Kebbi State, while on a condolence visit to the state.

 

“On behalf of the Federal Government and indeed the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, let me express the deep and sincere sympathy of the government of the Federation of Nigeria to the people of Warra, Ngaski Local Government and Kebbi State government over this unfor  tunate incident,” he said.

 

Malami was visibly shocked and could not hold back his tears when he visited the site of the calamity as more dead people were being evacuated.

 

According to him, the Federal Government will certainly work with the Kebbi State government to bring about institutional arrangements to eliminate reoccurance of such incidents.

 

Malami said there was the need for mutual collaboration among Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) to address the incidence.

