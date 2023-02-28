Kebbi Central: Senator Aliero Defeat Gov Bagudu In Senatorial Race

Senator Muhammad Adamu Aliero has been declared the winner of the Kebbi central senatorial election after defeating the incumbent Kebbi State Governor Senator Atiku Abubakar.

Announcing the results on Monday at the INEC office, the returning officer, Professor Abbas Yusuf said Sen. Aliero polled total votes of 126,588 to defeat Governor Bagudu in the senatorial elections.

He said Governor Bagudu scored a total of 92,389 to lose to Aliero in the elections.

The elections were held in eight local governments of Gwandu, Bunza, Aliero, Maiyama, Koko-Besse, Jega, Kalgo and Birnin Kebbi which constitute Kebbi central senatorial district.

Like this: Like Loading...