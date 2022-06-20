News

Kebbi Central Senatorial Primary: PDP suspends BoT member

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its former Chairman Alhaji Haruna Saidu for allegedly violating the constitution of the opposition party. A statement by the Ward Chairman of Nassarawa 1 Ibrahim Abdullahi Na Mazaba yesterday said the suspension became necessary as Saidu engaged in anti-party activities.

 

He said the decision was taken at the executive committee meeting on Saturday. According to him, Saidu, a National Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the PDP, has created confusion in the state party since Senator Adamu Aliero joined the party from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Former Governor Aliero had defeated Saidu in the Kebbi Central senatorial primary.

 

The state PDP Secretary, Abubakar Kalgo, condemned Saidu's action.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

