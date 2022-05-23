Kebbi Christians commend Sultan, Tambuwal, Kukah

The Kebbi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar 111; Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal; and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr. Matthew Kukah, for their responses to the brutal killing of Miss Deborah Samuel in Sokoto.

In a communiqué at the end of its emergency meeting in Birnin Kebbi signed by Dr. Johnson Oyedepo the association also praised Governor Atiku Bagudu for his efforts to avert a breakdown of law and order in Kebbi.

The group commended the role played by the traditional institution under the leadership of the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Illiyasu Muhammad Bashir, to calm down tension across the state.

The Chairman of the association, Venerable Aruba Kanta, who summoned the meeting, emphasised the need for peaceful coexistence among Christians and Muslims in Nigeria.

he communiqué appreciated Kukah for his message calling on Christians not to take laws into their own hands.

