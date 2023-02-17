News

Kebbi college expels 4 students

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The Kebbi State College of Health Science and Technology Jega has expelled four students for allegedly violating the school’s rules and regulations. Addressing journalists yesterday, Provost Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa said their expulsion became necessary after they were found guilty by the committee that investigated them. Sauwa said: “The institution has constituted a disciplinary committee as part of the school’s commitment toward putting sanity in its learning system. “The expelled students are our number one female and three males for breaching the school law.” The Provost applauded Governor Atiku Abubakar for upgrading the institution.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Buhari’s not leaving Nigeria worse off – Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency yesterday debunked an allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari would be leaving Nigeria worse off than he met it when he took over power in 2015.   Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shebu, in a statement responding to an editorial published by a national daily, dismissed the […]
News

Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID-19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made the disclosure […]
News

Edo guber: APC, Oshiomhole recruiting fake police – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is designing fake security uniforms for thugs to rig the September 19 Edo governorship election. The party said the fake military and police agents would be used to unleash violence and clampdown on traditional, faith-based and community leaders […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica