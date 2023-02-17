Kebbi college expels 4 students

The Kebbi State College of Health Science and Technology Jega has expelled four students for allegedly violating the school’s rules and regulations. Addressing journalists yesterday, Provost Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa said their expulsion became necessary after they were found guilty by the committee that investigated them. Sauwa said: “The institution has constituted a disciplinary committee as part of the school’s commitment toward putting sanity in its learning system. “The expelled students are our number one female and three males for breaching the school law.” The Provost applauded Governor Atiku Abubakar for upgrading the institution.

