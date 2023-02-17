Kebbi college expels 4 students

The Kebbi State College of Health Science and Technology Jega has expelled four students for allegedly violating the school’s rules and regulations. Addressing journalists yesterday, Provost Sa’adu Haruna Sauwa said their expulsion became necessary after they were found guilty by the committee that investigated them. Sauwa said: “The institution has constituted a disciplinary committee as part of the school’s commitment toward putting sanity in its learning system. “The expelled students are our number one female and three males for breaching the school law.” The Provost applauded Governor Atiku Abubakar for upgrading the institution.
Related Articles
2023: Buhari’s not leaving Nigeria worse off – Presidency
The Presidency yesterday debunked an allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari would be leaving Nigeria worse off than he met it when he took over power in 2015. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shebu, in a statement responding to an editorial published by a national daily, dismissed the […]
Alleged N5.474bn fraud: ICPC quizzes NDDC directors
Some top management staff of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), have been quizzed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), over allegations bordering on fraud and misappropriation of the agency’s COVID-19 funds, to the tune of N5.474 billion. Spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Azuka C. Ogugua, who made the disclosure […]
Edo guber: APC, Oshiomhole recruiting fake police – PDP
Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is designing fake security uniforms for thugs to rig the September 19 Edo governorship election. The party said the fake military and police agents would be used to unleash violence and clampdown on traditional, faith-based and community leaders […]
