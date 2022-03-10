Kebbi confirms killing of over 65 vigilante

The Kebbi State Government yesterday confirmed the killing of over 65 members of a vigilance group and unspecified number of soldiers in Zurich by bandits. The state Governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu, who made the confirmation through Secretary to the government of the state, Alhaji Babale Umar Yauri, when he received on a courtesy visit the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema. Bagudu said the state was making serious effort in tackling the insecurity faced by the southern part of the state as a result of banditry. He added: “Sixty-five vigilante were killed in an ambush by the bandits in the last three days while some military personnel were also killed this Tuesday night.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...