Kebbi Customs Command handover 723 seized cannabis worth over N32m to NDLEA

The Nigeria Customs Services Kebbi State Command has handed over seized 723 parcels of cannabis and other items, worth over N32m to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). In a press statement signed by the spokesperson of the Command, Nasiru Manga, disclosed that the Command has also seized items worth over N32 million in three weeks.

He further added that the cannabis was handed over by the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joseph Attah, in line with interagency collaboration. He stated that the cannabis which street value stood at N28, 920, 000 was seized by the gallant officers and men of the Command along Kamba-Bunza Road based on credible intelligence. While reeling out the Command’s achievements within barely three weeks he assumed duty, he said the comptroller’s renewed on slaught against smugglers in the state has started to yield positive results.

“You may recall shortly after I took over barely three weeks ago, I specifically mentioned fuel and foreign parboiled rice as products my men should keep watchful eyes on,’’ he said, adding that: ‘‘Already our efforts and determination have started paying off. In addition to the 723 parcels of cannabis, we also intercepted and seized 8,850 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 16 bales of second hand clothing and other items with a Duty Paid Value of N32, 529,654.” Comptroller Attah attributed the success to the ongoing re-orientation and robust stakeholders’ engagement in the Command since he assumed duty. Responding, the State Commander, NDLEA Kebbi State, Mr. Peter Odaudu, appreciated the Command for its synergy with the NDLEA to rid the state of drugs smugglers, assuring that his Command would dispose off the case in accordance with the law.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...