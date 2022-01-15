News

Kebbi: Customs seized 154 items worth over N118m in 2021

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

Nigerian Customs Service, Kebbi State Area Command, has said that the command last year, made one hundred and fifty four (154) seizures of assorted items valued at one hundred and eighteen million, nine hundred and forty four thousand, and nine hundred and twenty six naira (N118, 944,926.00). Addressing Press conference on Friday at the command headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, the Area Custom Controller Hafiz Kalla, said that the seized items include: 1,583 bags of 50kg, 10 Bags of 25kg of foreign parboiled rice, 299 packages of 1kg of Indian hemp.

Others are: 253 bales of second hand clothing and 1,603 pieces of new textile materials, one tanker loaded With 50,000 litres of PMS and 5 units of vehicles. Meanwhile,111 pieces of used tyres and N13,181,500.00, were equally generated as revenue from the auction sales of 128,750 litres of PMS/AGO and other perishable items seized by the Command in accordance with extant laws guiding operations.

The amount has since been remitted to the Federal Government coffers. “This achievement was made possible by the doggedness of our gallant officers and men as well as the help and support of other units in the Service and relevant security agencies through mutual collaboration and intelligence sharing,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Report: Nigeria’s debt to hit N38.4trn by year end

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Country should raise non-oil taxes to escape debt trap –Rewane   Nigeria’s public debt stock could increase to N38.4trillion by the end of this year, according to a report by CSL Research.   This means that the country’s debt portfolio, which stood at N32.92trillion as of December 31, 2020, would have increased by 16.65 per […]
News

Buhari approves appointment of 4 new perm secs

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe  Abuja

  President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the appointment of four new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service. A statement from the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan disclosed this in Abuja. The appointments are coming on the heels of the recent massive redeployment of Permanent Secretaries, also approved […]
News

Never trade time for money, says Kirk Cooper

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s something of a myth in the modern world that in any professional endeavor, you get out what you put in. Ideally, the financial and personal rewards of any job should be significant and equate perfectly to the amount of work you undertake. Unfortunately, this is rarely the case. In what entrepreneur Kirk Cooper has […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica