Kebbi: Customs seized 154 items worth over N118m in 2021

Nigerian Customs Service, Kebbi State Area Command, has said that the command last year, made one hundred and fifty four (154) seizures of assorted items valued at one hundred and eighteen million, nine hundred and forty four thousand, and nine hundred and twenty six naira (N118, 944,926.00). Addressing Press conference on Friday at the command headquarters, Birnin Kebbi, the Area Custom Controller Hafiz Kalla, said that the seized items include: 1,583 bags of 50kg, 10 Bags of 25kg of foreign parboiled rice, 299 packages of 1kg of Indian hemp.

Others are: 253 bales of second hand clothing and 1,603 pieces of new textile materials, one tanker loaded With 50,000 litres of PMS and 5 units of vehicles. Meanwhile,111 pieces of used tyres and N13,181,500.00, were equally generated as revenue from the auction sales of 128,750 litres of PMS/AGO and other perishable items seized by the Command in accordance with extant laws guiding operations.

The amount has since been remitted to the Federal Government coffers. “This achievement was made possible by the doggedness of our gallant officers and men as well as the help and support of other units in the Service and relevant security agencies through mutual collaboration and intelligence sharing,” he said.

