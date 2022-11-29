News

Kebbi defends N6.7bn spent on federal roads

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI Comment(0)

The Kebbi State Government says it is ready to defend the N6.7 billion it spent on federal roads before the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Debts Management.

It insisted that it has submitted documents to back the money its seeking a refund from the Federal Government. President Muhammadu Buhari in September asked the Senate to approve the requests of the Kebbi, Yobe and Taraba states for refunds for the federal road projects they executed.

After considering the request, the National Assembly stepped down Kebbi’s requestforarefund, demanding documents regarding the constructionof thetworoads.

Briefing journalists in his office yesterday, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, saidit has become necessary for the government to set the record straight to counter the misinformation, distortion and disinformation by some persons, including the representative of Kebbi Central in the Senate Adamu Aliero who described the action of the state government as “irresponsible” on the floor of the Senate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

THE VOICE NIGERIA: THE REVEALING OF THE FINAL SIX

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The most anticipated finale of the year is here. The finale of The Voice Nigeria season 3. With the best six making it to the final round, the finale will be nothing short of thrilling with the electrifying performances of the talents at the most recent episode of the show. But only one winner backed […]
News Top Stories

Court frees El-Zakzaky, wife six years after

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

  A Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada on Wednesday freed the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) aka Shi’ite, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.   In a judgment that lasted for up to eight hours, the court ordered their immediate release from the correctional facility where […]
News

Ikpeazu assures Abia oil communities of continuous development

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured the people of Asa, the indigenous owners of Ukwa West Local Government Area (LGA) of the state of more developmental projects till his tenure ends. Ikpeazu who said this when he played host to a delegation of leaders of Ukwa West who paid him a solidarity visit […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica