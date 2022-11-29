Kebbi defends N6.7bn spent on federal roads

The Kebbi State Government says it is ready to defend the N6.7 billion it spent on federal roads before the Senate Committee on Foreign and Local Debts Management.

It insisted that it has submitted documents to back the money its seeking a refund from the Federal Government. President Muhammadu Buhari in September asked the Senate to approve the requests of the Kebbi, Yobe and Taraba states for refunds for the federal road projects they executed.

After considering the request, the National Assembly stepped down Kebbi’s requestforarefund, demanding documents regarding the constructionof thetworoads.

Briefing journalists in his office yesterday, the Commissioner for Works and Transport, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, saidit has become necessary for the government to set the record straight to counter the misinformation, distortion and disinformation by some persons, including the representative of Kebbi Central in the Senate Adamu Aliero who described the action of the state government as “irresponsible” on the floor of the Senate.

