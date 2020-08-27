Kebbi demands apology from KEDECO for inaugurating NIPP project

The Kebbi State government has demanded an official letter of apology from Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) for inaugurating projects that was not executed by the company in Arugungu Local Government Areas of the state. The state government also asked the company to forward a similar letter to the Federal Government on this same issue.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the state government yesterday in his office in Birnin Kebbi, Special Adviser to the Governor on Power, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna, said the 7.5MVA transformer project was done by the Federal Government through the National Integrated Power Projects and the Kebbi State government, while the project was inaugurated by the KEDCO this week without a final handling over to the government.

He said: “The project was executed by NIPP not KEDCO while the company went ahead to commission it without the knowledge of the state givernment. This is because the KEDCO boss is from Arugungu, we are not happy with that and they should better come and apologise to the state government, if not so, they will regret their action,” he said

