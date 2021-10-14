Kebbi denies release of FGC Birnin Yauri students

Kebbi State Government has denied some online and social media that the abducted students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri have been released Addressing journalists yesterday at the cabinet office, the Special Adviser to the Kebbi State Governor on Security Matter, Maj. Garba Rabiu Kamba (Rt) said that the publications were false, adding that the students are still in captivity.

He expressed dismay over the publication, as suring the public and parents of the students that very soon the children will be released and reunited with them. “Our attention has been drawn to certain publication that relate to the security matter on Birnin Yauri Federal Government College, we are telling the public that they should ignore he report that says they have been released, the government will officially inform the general public if that happens,” he said. He then appealed to the parents to remain calm as the government was working hard with the security agencies to ensure the safety of the children.

