News

Kebbi deputy gov begs aggrieved members not to defect

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris Comment(0)

The Kebbi State Deputy governor, Col. Ismail Yombe Dabai (Rtd), has appealed to losers of the just concluded APC primaries elections in the state not to defect from the party. He made this appeal yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, describing politics as a game of win and loss. He explained further that the idea of losing an election and leaving the party is not a welcome ideology, urging the political elites to remain in the party as they don’t know what tomorrow could be. “I am going to remain in APC because it is the party that we built together and I suffered for it, is it because I lost I should leave the party? No I will not leave and I don’t want them to leave,” he said. Dabai commended the effort of the national party leadership, Kebbi State governor and the other relevant stakeholders for the successful conduct of the primary. He called on all the aggrieved members to eschew any political difference and joined hands together in order to move the state and Nigeria politics forward. “We should believe that is God that gives and takes for that let us have be together and move the state forward.’’

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP to Uzodinma: Your week-long anniversary won’t give you legitimacy

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed one-year anniversary of Governor Hope Uzodinma as misplaced and deceptive. The party said that the week-long activities marking the anniversary were intended to mislead the people of the state as there were no tangible achievements traceable to Uzodinma on ground to celebrate. This […]
News

Firm loses bid to halt FG’s handover of National Theatre

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A firm, Topwideapceas Nigeria Limited, has lost out in its bid to halt the takeover of the National Theatre by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers Committee. This was sequel to a ruling by Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos which dismissed the firm’s application challenging the Federal […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates 480 housing units at Ibeshe

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu State yesterday inaugurated 480 Housing Unit of LagosHOMS at Ibeshe, describing the estate as a modern residential estate dedicated to the wellbeing of the good people of Lagos. The governor, who also performed the ceremony of LagosHOMS Ibeshe Phase II, said his administration had created 17,000 direct and 18,000 indirect […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica