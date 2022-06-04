Kebbi deputy gov begs aggrieved members not to defect

The Kebbi State Deputy governor, Col. Ismail Yombe Dabai (Rtd), has appealed to losers of the just concluded APC primaries elections in the state not to defect from the party. He made this appeal yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, describing politics as a game of win and loss. He explained further that the idea of losing an election and leaving the party is not a welcome ideology, urging the political elites to remain in the party as they don’t know what tomorrow could be. “I am going to remain in APC because it is the party that we built together and I suffered for it, is it because I lost I should leave the party? No I will not leave and I don’t want them to leave,” he said. Dabai commended the effort of the national party leadership, Kebbi State governor and the other relevant stakeholders for the successful conduct of the primary. He called on all the aggrieved members to eschew any political difference and joined hands together in order to move the state and Nigeria politics forward. “We should believe that is God that gives and takes for that let us have be together and move the state forward.’’
