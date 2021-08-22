Kebbi deputy gov fabricates 10 APC to fight banditry

Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Colonel Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd) has fabricated 10 Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo to Armoured Personnel Carriers for the military officers to fight bandits in the state. Addressing newsmen yesterday in his residence, the Kebbi State, Dabai said that the effort was aimed at providing appropriate transportation to the security services for combat operations. He added further that the vehicles which ware painted in Army color, were produced locally and have been reinforced with hardened steel and suitable for battle with provisions for a driver, a gunner and space for extra troops.

