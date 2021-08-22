News

Kebbi deputy gov fabricates 10 APC to fight banditry

Posted on Author Ahmadu Baba Idris

Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Colonel Samaila Yombe Dabai (rtd) has fabricated 10 Toyota Land Cruiser Buffalo to Armoured Personnel Carriers for the military officers to fight bandits in the state. Addressing newsmen yesterday in his residence, the Kebbi State, Dabai said that the effort was aimed at providing appropriate transportation to the security services for combat operations. He added further that the vehicles which ware painted in Army color, were produced locally and have been reinforced with hardened steel and suitable for battle with provisions for a driver, a gunner and space for extra troops.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday presented a budget of N147,935,302,948 to the Kano State House of Assembly for the fiscal year 2021. The fiscal document was tagged; "Budget for Economic Recovery and Sustainable Development." He said the budget "…reflects our vision for diversification of the state sources of revenue with a
The medical follow-up trip of President Muhammadu Buhari to United Kingdom earlier scheduled for today, Friday, June 25, has been postponed. No reason was given for the postponement. However, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement Friday said "a new date will be announced in due
There was altercation, yesterday, at the Senate, between  the Auditor-General for the Federation, Aghughu Adolphus and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, over alleged unremitted N4.06 trillion into the Fed  eration Account.   This was as the Senate Committee on Public Account probing the allegation directed NNPC

