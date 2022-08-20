Kebbi disburses over N8m to 42 physically-challenged persons

In its efforts to reduce streets begging, Kebbi State government has disbursed over N8m grant to 42 physically challenged persons in the state. The disbursement, which was done yesterday on the premises of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, is according to the Executive Secretary, State Social Services Security and Welfare, Alhaji Musa Hassan Sarkin Samari Kabi, aimed at bringing succour to the people. He said that the funds were giving to them to invest in different businesses in order for them to become self-employed and abandon the street. “You see each of the beneficiaries will get N200,000 each to enable them start their petty trade,” he said. Hassan commended the state Governor, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu for supporting people living with disabilities across the state, and urged them to use the funds judiciously. Also speaking, the Director of Social Security, Alhaji Muhammad Haruna Gulma thanked Bagudu for supporting physically challenged persons in the state.
